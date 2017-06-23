Poland: Jewish Culture Festival in Krakow. Over 200 events tomorrow, focus on Jerusalem

“Jerusalem” is the title of the Jewish Culture Exhibition that will be unveiled tomorrow, Saturday 24 June, in Krakow. Through the programme, which includes over 200 events such as concerts, exhibits, conferences and workshops, the organisers wish to show how the city and history of Jerusalem inspire and influence contemporary life. The Jewish Culture Exhibition, organised for the 27th time in the old Polish capital, is the biggest Jewish Festival in the world attracting thousands of visitors from several countries every year. Jerusalem “will be presented as the archetype of the divided and united city, the spiritual centre of several religions, cultures and traditions where history intertwines with myth”, the promoters of the initiative point out, adding that the city “is also the place where the problems and challenges of the contemporary world converge”. During the event, which will end on 2 July, there will be the award ceremony for the “Righteous among the Nations”, a honorary title which, since 1962, has been conferred by Israel’s Official Memorial of Yad Vashem to all non-Jews who have acted heroically and selflessly risking their own lives to save even just one person from the Nazi genocide of the Shoah.