European Council: migration, revising the common asylum system. “Right balance between responsibility and solidarity”

(Brussels) “Further efforts need to be made to achieve real progress in repatriation and readmission policies”. This is also stated in the Conclusions of the European Council, which ended in Brussels this afternoon. “Based on the new repatriation policy, effective readmission agreements and pragmatic understandings with the third countries must be entered into across the EU, without further delay”. In addition, the European Council insists on “its previous conclusions about the reform of the Common European Asylum System (Ceas). Because of the progress made under the Maltese presidency, the member states now seem to agree that the reform of the CEAS must strike the right balance between responsibility and solidarity, and be resilient to any future crisis”. The System “must be effective and capable of withstanding migratory pressures, removing factors of attraction and secondary flows, in compliance with international law, fighting abuse, and providing proper support to the hardest-hit member states”. Then, the passage that mainly concerns Italy and Greece: “The EU Commission is called to explore potential solutions to relieve the burden that weighs on the member states that are in the forefront”.