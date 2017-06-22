Synod on youth: Card. Woelki (Cologne), “we need to listen to young people”

The questionnaire by which the Vatican intends to consult young people across the world on their faith and lives in preparation for the Synod in 2018 has been accessible online for a few days now. The Archdiocese of Cologne has now translated the online survey, thus becoming the first German diocese to give its young people the chance to have their say, since the official website of the Synod has not yet published a translation into German. At www.jugend-macht-kirche.de, the Archdiocese of Cologne has also included some additional questions. In the meanwhile, the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), in cooperation with the Federation of German Catholic Youth (BDKJ), is working on the German version of the questionnaire that shall be uploaded to the Vatican’s official website. According to the Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, “we need to listen to what young people think about certain matters” because “we need to learn to rely on our youth, to trust our young people”. Card. Woelki stressed the importance of the consultation initiated by Pope Francis which will end on 30 November 2017; it is for this reason that the Archdiocese of Cologne has acted ahead of the official schedule by making its own translation into German so as to allow greater discernment on the proposed topics of life, the family, work, religion, and on specific topics such as confidence in Church institutions or parenthood.