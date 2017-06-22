Netherlands: “The Night of Churches”, en ecumenical initiative with 150 events in three days. “More than just a roof”

“The Night of Churches” will last one weekend in the Netherlands: from 23rd to 25th June, in many cities and towns, the doors of the Churches will stay open, so that people can “enter and, if they wish, join one of the organised activities”. And thus experience that churches are “more than just a roof”, here’s the theme for 2017: these are places where, as well as praying and celebrating, on can also sing, play or start a discussion on topical issues, organise a charity sales can, a place where young people can socialise, and families can go for a bike ride along a trail marked by such holy places and discover their beauties. The list of the over 150 participating initiatives include churches of different Christian confessions. Actually, in Holland, the Kerkennacht was born in 2007 at the initiative of the Council of Churches, which, through a special workgroup, decides the theme and takes care above all of the media materials, such as the logo and the press campaign. This year, it also produced a short film with actors from different confessions, such as the bishop of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, mgr. Gerard de Korte, a short film inspired by the poetry “More than just a roof” by the Catholic priest Rob van Uden. “The Night of Churches” takes place every other year, and in 2015 it attracted over 50 thousand visitors.