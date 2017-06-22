Greek-Melkite Church: Youssef Absi is the new patriarch

The Episcopal Synod of the Greek-Melkite Church gathered in Ain Traz, Lebanon, appointed mgr. Joseph Absi of the Missionary Society of St Paul, so far the Greek-Melkite titular bishop of Tarsus at the Patriarchal Curia of Damascus, as the new Greek-Melkite patriarch of Antioch. His Beatitude took the name of Youssef Absi. The news was given by the Vatican Newsroom, which included a new biographical details about the new patriarch: he was born in Damascus on June 20th 1946, joined the Missionary Society of St Paul where he was ordained priest on May 6th 1973. After finishing his studies in philosophy and theology at the Major Seminary of St Paul in Harissa, Lebanon, he got a licence in philosophy from the Lebanese University, a licence in theology from St Paul’s Institute in Harissa, and a PhD in Byzantine music and hymnography at the Holy Spirit University in Kaslik, Lebanon. He was professor of philosophy at St Paul’s Institute, professor of Greek and musicology at the Holy Spirit University in Kaslik. He was also superior general in the Religious Institute he comes from. Since July 15th 2001, he has been the Greek-Melkite titular archbishop of Tarsus, at the Patriarchal Curia of Damascus.