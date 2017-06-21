United Kingdom: blog to illustrate Italian Catholic Mission in Bradford. Fr. Frosio, “dialogue with young people”

A blog developed by the Italian Catholic Mission in Bradford, connected with all other European missions, from Switzerland to France, Belgium, Germany and Liechtenstein. The idea comes from Lorenzo Frosio, a priest from the Diocese of Bergamo who was “loaned” to the Church of England and Wales five years ago to assist our fellow citizens from the north, those Italian Catholics who had emigrated to Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, and Sheffield. “The blog was created one year ago also thanks to the IT skills and passion of Edoardo Fiorani, a young man who took charge of the technical aspects, but for the first time, we have managed to connect with other European missions”, Fr. Frosio explains. “A photo report on Africa, which I visited a few weeks ago, has drawn the attention of 250 users, although we get on average 50-100 readers. This accounts for 10% of all Italian Catholics in the north, some 500, many of whom are elderly. Which is why we need to simplify the content we upload. The challenge facing us is to find interesting topics and, most importantly, to attract young people, the new generations of Italians, who are less interested in religion than the elderly”, the priest adds. More information at https://mcibradford.wixsite.com/mysite