Russia: Stupino, the “You are not alone” summer camp for about one hundred homeless people, promoted by House of Mercy and Caritas

The second “You are not alone” summer camp is about to start in a wood near Stupino, about 100 kilometres south of Moscow, for about one hundred homeless people from Moscow, organised by the House of Mercy association and Caritas, in partnership with other charities. The purpose of the summer camp (22-28 June) is to “help people who are in the streets change their lifestyle, strengthen their spiritual and moral values, and be rehabilitated into society”, Lilit Gorelova, one of the organisers, explains. The camp is split into small units, each one with its own kitchen, and is sort of self-managed under the supervision of some volunteers. The camp also includes a medical service that provides free checks and examinations. In the midst of the campsite, a big tent for parties and praying, where people from different confessions meet to pray together. Everyone has to expressly adhere to a number of rules, for instance they must not drink alcohol during the week. While at the camp, people can talk to priests, psychologists and social workers to start a rehabilitation process, first and foremost by getting legal papers. The programme also includes creative workshops and parties. About 12 thousand people are homeless in Moscow; about 60% of them are Russian citizens; 20% anre foreigners and 20% are former residents of Moscow or of the region ex.