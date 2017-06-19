Poland: first national Forum on Marriage and the Family. Mgr. Polak, pastoral ministry open to all

This evening, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, will celebrate a liturgy for the participants in the first national Forum on Marriage and the Family which started this morning in Gniezno, Poland. The prelate will contribute to the debate with a speech about the commitment of the laity to the proclamation of the Gospel of the family in light of Amoris Laetitia. The goal of the Forum, chaired by the Primate of Poland Mgr. Wojciech Polak, is to “develop a concrete action plan, in line with Pope Francis’ intentions, which will transform parishes into centres providing family ministry open to all, with a view to rediscovering the beauty of love”. The primate maintained that family ministry should “cover all stages of family development” and stressed “the need to accompany people after the disintegration of their sacramental marriage”. “Not only are these people not subject to excommunication – he pointed out -, but they play an important role in the Church”. In autumn the Polish Bishops will issue the “Guidelines” for family ministry developed in light of John Paul II’s teachings and of Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia”.