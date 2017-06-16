Netherlands: “Open doors”, a night of prayers for persecuted Christians in 300 cities across the country

A night of prayers for persecuted Christians will take place in 300 cities across the Netherlands the night before tomorrow, Saturday 17th June. The initiative is promoted by “Open doors”, an association that supports Christians who are persecuted and oppressed because of their faith. During the night, from 7 pm to 2 am, “people will listen to stories of persecuted Christians and will support them with their prayers”. “Outright violence against Christians is increasing; your prayers will make all the difference for our persecuted brothers and sisters”, as explained in the association’s invitation, even if “we have no way of knowing what fruits such prayers will bear in our local communities”. The night of prayer is organised by communities as well as by individuals who decide to open the doors of their homes to a group of people for praying. To people willing to arrange a vigil, the association gave guidelines for the prayers and documentaries about the persecution of Christians. “Open doors” was launched in 1955 at the initiative of a 27-year-old girl, Anne van der Bijl, who was concerned about supporting and helping persecuted Christians in the communist countries and then in China, the Middle East and Central America.