EU: EU Commission’s funding of “Future for Religious Heritage”, to promote the religious heritage

16 June 2017 @ 12:09

(Brussels) The European network in charge of preserving and promoting the religious heritage of the continent, “Future for Religious Heritage” (Frh), has been chosen as the recipient of EU funds, as part of the “Creative Europe” programme, for its “Frh Connect” project. “Frh is extremely honoured for the recognition that this support implies and sees the funding of 250 thousand euros a year for the next four years as a meaningful way to mobilise our resources to the benefit of the religious heritage and the expansion of its network”, the Frh newsletter says. Now, the network looks to 2018, which the European Commission decided to appoint “European Year of Cultural Heritage”. However, the efforts that the network has been carrying out for some time, such as the mobile app Religiana, which provides all sorts of information about religious sites of historical and cultural significance, EU-wide lobbying, and awareness-rising campaigns about the conservation of the religious heritage, will not be reduced. With 56 members and 88 partners in 38 countries across the world, Frh wants to “strengthen its role as a platform for its members, by trying to develop cooperation and effective synergisms”. Membership meetings and online training sessions are expected to take place in the next few months and in 2018. In addition, the website http://www.frh-europe.org will be renewed.