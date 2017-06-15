United States: Bishops’ Conference, immigration work group. “Given voice to solidarity”, trying to stem “fear”

In about six months, the immigration work group of the United States Bishops’ Conference “gave voice to solidarity” with migrants, and “to the pastoral concern for people at risk”, trying to stem “exaggerated fears”, said Archbishop of Los Angeles José H. Gomez to the bishops meeting in Indianapolis, for their spring plenary assembly. Msgr. Gomez is the President of the group established by the plenary of last November to develop “pastoral, spiritual and political activities for refugees and immigrants”. The group made available information and educational material, as well as proposals to dioceses; it met “executive orders on internal security; the sanctuary city; and resettlement of the refugees” stopped by President Trump last January; it also supported legislative acts such as the Bridge Act, mitigating repatriation measures for youth that are part of the international protection programme; and the group is connected with a series of Catholic actors working in the sector (www.justiceforimmigrants.org).

It is necessary to “convey a global vision of the immigration reform, describing justice in an exhaustive way, as well as the meaning of mercy with respect to immigrants and refugees in our country”, said bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, adding that: “We should go beyond simple reaction to the several negative proposals we have seen in the last few days, and which we expect to see for some time, though at a slower pace; and we should raise and uphold the most important (for us) matters in a proactive way”.