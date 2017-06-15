Bosnia and Herzegovina: Bishops’ Conference, rights and freedoms in the country, cooperation between the laity and religious in pastoral ministry

The Permanent Council of the Bishops’ Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina met in Sarajevo on 12 June under the chairmanship of Cardinal Vinko Puljic. The news was announced by the Bishops’ Conference, which also informed of the topics covered during the meeting. The Bishops “followed up on the conclusions of the 69th Ordinary Assembly which was held on 21-22 March 2017 in Mostar” during which they had called on “the political representatives of the Croatian people to support, with all democratic means, the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all citizens in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to work to ensure that the Croatian people achieve equality with the other two ethnic groups”, the Bosnians (of Islamic region) and (Orthodox) Serbs. In Sarajevo, the Bishops also followed up on the items on the agenda of “the 12th meeting of the Bishops with the members of the Conference of Major Superiors on 28 April 2017”, which had focused on cooperation between the laity and religious in pastoral ministry, and of “the meeting of the Bishops with the Franciscan Provincials in Bosnia and Herzegovina”. The Catholic Church in Bosnia is constantly striving to achieve greater integration of Catholic and Croatian Bosnians into local communities. The agenda for the next plenary assembly in Banja Luka on 13-14 July was also agreed upon. Alongside Card. Pulijc, who is the president of the Bishops of Bosnia, the members of the Permanent Council also include the vice-president of the Bishops’ Conference, Mgr. Tomo Vuksic, who is military ordinary in Bosnia; the Auxiliary Bishop of Sarajevo, Mgr. Pero Sudar; and the Secretary General of the Bishops’ Conference, Mgr. Ivo Tomasevic.