+++ US Bishops: praying for the victims of violence in Virginia and London+++

The US Catholic Bishops started their general assembly in Indianapolis today by praying for the “foolish shooting in Virginia that injured a member of Congress and another four people”, for “the terrible fire in London” and for “the sufferings that the poor and defenceless have to endure every day”. They announced this a short while ago with a black-edged post on Twitter.

The bishops begin their meeting with a prayer for those impacted by violence in Alexandria and London. #USCCB17 pic.twitter.com/jcsF1Byosu — US Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) June 14, 2017

The US Bishops Conference will discuss issues such as religious persecution, immigration, the developments of the healthcare assistance plan launched by President Donald Trump’s government, and the first consultation on the next Episcopal Synod convened by Pope Francis in October 2018 and focussed on young people.