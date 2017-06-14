Synod on youth: Card. Baldisseri, a website and a questionnaire to “involve them in the Synod journey as much as possible”

“The decision of the General Secretariat of the Synod to launch a website to consult all young people, no one excluded, via a questionnaire is a response to the need to involve them as much as possible in the Synod journey of the Church on the theme of ‘Youth, faith and vocational discernment’. On the one hand, the website is meant to provide the tools necessary for them to become more aware and engaged participants. On the other hand, it is meant to give visibility to the initiatives in which they are protagonists”. Card. Lorenzo Baldisseri, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, said this in an interview with SIR news agency ahead of the launch of a new website in preparation for the XV Ordinary General Assembly that will be held in October 2018. The website will be online from today at youth.synod2018.va. “The website facilitates the sharing of information, knowledge, experiences, initiatives. The questionnaire is the tool by which young people can make their voices heard, expressing their feelings and faith– the cardinal explained -, as well as their doubts and criticism, so that their voices may reach the Pastors, as they were invited to do by Pope Francis in the Letter he addressed to them at the beginning of the Synod journey”. “The online questionnaire is different from the questionnaire contained in the Preparatory Document”, Card. Baldisseri explained. “It has different questions and purposes. Indeed, it is aimed at young people who are invited to ‘tell’ their lives, expectations, and fears. Through the proposed questions, young people can introduce themselves, say how they see themselves and the world around them, indicate how they live their relationships with others, and what is their stance on life choices. They are asked to give their opinion regarding their relationship with religion, faith and the Church. The last series of questions focuses on their online presence. And at the end, they are invited to say something about themselves which had not been asked in the questionnaire”.