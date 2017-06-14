Pope Francis: audience, “when an adolescent is or feels unloved, then he may turn to violence”. “There are no evil children, but unhappy persons”

“When an adolescent is or feels unloved, then he may turn to violence”. This is the view of Pope Francis who said “there is often a heart that feels unwanted behind many forms of social hatred and gangsterism”. “There are no evil children just as there are no adolescents who are completely evil, but there are people who are unhappy”, Pope Francis said during today’s audience. “And what else can make us happy if not the experience of love, given and received?”. “Man’s life is an exchange of looks”, the Pope stated: “Someone looks at us and we crack a smile, and we smile freely at those who are prisoners of their sadness, thereby giving them a way out”. “An exchange of looks: look someone in the eyes, and open the doors of their heart”, the Pope suggested off the cuff.