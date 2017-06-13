Politics: a debate on the future of the EU. Spinelli Group meetings in the European capitals. Next one in Madrid

Madrid will be the next stop in the series of meetings that the Spinelli Group is holding in the European capitals, to discuss “the changes that the EU will have to face in the next few years to meet the challenges and the citizens’ expectations for closer cooperation”. After Brussels, Rome, Berlin and Warsaw, on Friday 16th June the Spanish political leaders will be called to exchange their views with the European political leaders about “effective measures for the future of Europe inspired by the recent EU Commission’s White Paper, the key resolutions passed by the European Parliament in the last few months, and the Spanish government’s roadmap for the revival of the euro-zone”, the organisers explain. The meeting will be split into two key themed moments: “economic growth, security, migration: what European solutions?” will be the first one, and in the second part of the meeting: “the future of the European political project: towards a federal union?”. The long list of guest speakers includes Joaquìn Almunia, former deputy president of the European Commission, Luis Garicano, deputy president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (Alde), Elmar Brok, an MEP who is also joint president of the Spinelli Group and president of the Union of European Federalists, Inigo Mendez de Vigo, Spanish Minister for Education and Cultural Heritage. The meeting is organised with the support of the Elcano Royal Institute.