Norway: Trondheim, square adjacent to St Olav’s new cathedral to be named after John Paul II

The square in front of the new Catholic Cathedral of St Olav in Trondheim will be dedicated to John Paul II. Bishop Bernt Eisvig made the announcement after a brief ceremony during which a memorial plaque commemorating John Paul II’s trip to the Nordic countries in 1998 was fixed to the wall of the new cathedral’s bell tower. The plaque was already decorating the ancient cathedral building, which was demolished and then rebuilt. The new cathedral was consecrated on 19 November 2016. The administrative procedure at the Town Council to name the square after the Polish Pope is expected to take another couple of months, but the Diocese is preparing to celebrate the event in autumn. “The Pope has been a trailblazer for ecumenical cooperation in our country during his visit to Norway. After the Pope’s visit, dialogue between our two great Churches – the Lutheran Church and the Catholic Church – has improved; he has paved the way for the excellent dialogue we have today”, Albert Vold, treasurer of the Diocese in charge of dealing with the bureaucratic aspects of the process, stated on the website of the Diocese. According to Bishop Eisvig, this event “will fill the members of the Polish community with joy and strengthen our relationship with them”.