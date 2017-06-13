EU: Strasbourg, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Erasmus. International culture and education for 9 million young people

Strasburgo, 13 giugno: celebrazioni per il 30° del programma Erasmus

(Strasbourg) “Every single euro we invest in Erasmus+ is an investment in the future: the future of young people and the future of our European ideal. I cannot think of anything worth our investments more than these future leaders. As we celebrate the nine-millionth person joining the programme, we must be nine times more ambitious for the future of Erasmus+”. This was said by Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, who, with Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, hosted the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the Erasmus programme at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, today. To mark the occasion, the EU Commission launched a new mobile application for Erasmus+. The application, “designed for students and people taking part in professional courses and exchanges of young people, will make the Erasmus+ experience easier”. Since 1987, the year the original Erasmus programme was born, 9 million people – the EU Commission explains – have benefited from an international exchange. During today’s celebrations in Strasbourg, the president of the European Parliament and the president of the EU Commission gave a symbolic prize for “the nine-millionth Erasmus student” to 33 members of the Erasmus+ generation, one per participating European country.