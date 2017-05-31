Sweden: Christian Council, Lutheran female Bishop Jackelén is new president. Best wishes from Catholic Cardinal Arborelius

La vescova luterana Antje Jackelén con Papa Francesco

The Lutheran female Bishop of Stockholm Antje Jackelén was elected as the new president of the Christian Council of Sweden. Also, four young people’s representatives, from different Churches, have joined the Council; two Churches were accepted as new members of the Council (the Eritrean Orthodox Church and the Archdiocese of Sweden and Scandinavia of the Orthodox Church of Constantinople); and one Church was accepted with “observer” status (the “Word of Faith” movement). These are the main outcomes of the annual meeting of the Christian Council of Sweden that has recently taken place in Uppsala. “We are glad that our unity has deepened and broadened with the entrance of new Churches into our community”, said Karin Wiborn, the secretary general of the Council that brings together 28 Churches. Four young people were elected to join the Council with a view to “rejuvenating its activities”. A successor to the presidency, which is held in turn by member Churches, was also designated: Lasse Svensson (Uniting Church) handed it over to Archbishop Antje Jackelén from the Lutheran Church. During the work even the newly appointed Cardinal Anders Arborelius, Catholic Bishop of Stockholm, expressed his best wishes. The meeting ended with a solemn celebration in the Cathedral of Uppsala marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The homily was delivered both by female Archbishop Jackelén and the president of the Pentecostal Church Daniel Alm.