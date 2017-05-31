Pope Francis: audience, hope is a “sail” that prevents us from “becoming a sedentary people”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“The Spirit is the wind that moves us forward, that sustains us on our journey, that makes us feel pilgrims and strangers, and prevents us from resting on our laurels and from becoming a sedentary people”. Pope Francis said this in his general audience today, dedicated to the relationship between Christian hope and the Holy Spirit, in the run-up to the Feast of Pentecost, which – he explained off the cuff at the end of his catechesis – is “the Church’s birthday”. “The Letter to the Hebrews compares hope to an anchor”, Pope Francis recalled: “and we can add to this image the image of the sail”. “The anchor gives security to the boat, keeping it anchored amidst sea storms, whilst the sail is what propels and drives it forward on the water”, the Pope explained. “Indeed – he continued –, hope is like a sail” that “gathers the wind of the Spirit and transforms it into the driving force that propels the boat towards the open sea or to the shore, depending on the case”. Then the Pope exhorted the 15,000 faithful present in St Peter’s Square to listen to the “wonderful wish” with which St Paul concludes his Letter to the Romans: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the holy Spirit”.