Pope Francis: audience, greetings to participants in Golden Jubilee of Catholic Charismatic Renewal and Polish youth

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

In his greetings to the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking pilgrims, the Pope has remembered the participants in the Golden Jubilee of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, who were present in large numbers today, among the 15,000 faithful in St Peter’s Square, for the beginning of their “three-day gathering” which will culminate next Saturday, 3 June, in the Vigil with Pope Francis at the Circus Maximum and the Pentecost Mass the following morning. “I greet the pilgrims who have come here to attend the Pentecost Vigil on the occasion of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal”, Pope Francis said, who went on to address the Polish-speaking pilgrims, particularly the young people who – every year – “gather together in large numbers in Lednica”. The Pope exhorted the Polish youth to “turn to the second Patron of your gathering, Zacchaeus, whom I told you about during World Youth Day in Kracow; I urge you to have the courage to seek Jesus and open to Him the doors of your hearts”. “Ask Him to give you the courage”, he said. “Ask Him, that He may help you to bring down the walls that separate you and make you capable of understanding each other and building unity among all men and women”.