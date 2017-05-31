Fafce: European Catholic families, a meeting with Pope Francis for the 20th anniversary

The family as the foundation of society, as a party and a key player in the social and ecclesial life of Europe. These are some of the prerequisites of Fafce, the Federation of Catholic family associations in Europe, which has organised a meeting at the French embassy to the Holy See today, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, while tomorrow it will be given audience by Pope Francis. The event in Vatican City and the meeting with the Pope are meant as a moment to find inspiration for the future. The audience is also held to coincide with the Global Day of Parents that is actually celebrated on June 1st. Fafce, led by Antoine Renard, now brings together the Catholic family associations of 14 countries; it works under a special mandate at the Council of Europe and the European Union. Its values are based on the Social Doctrine of the Church. For info: http://www.fafce.org.