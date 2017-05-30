EU Commission: €340 million to European Solidarity Corps. 30,000 young people have already signed up

(Brussels) The European Commission has provided the legal base and allocated funds to the European Solidarity Corps. “This will help consolidate the initiative and create more opportunities for young people”. Besides offering volunteering, traineeships and job placements, the European Solidarity Corps will also give participants “the opportunity to set up their own solidarity projects or to volunteer as a group”. During the first phase that started in December 2016, eight different programmes were launched to provide “volunteering, traineeship or job opportunities under the European Solidarity Corps. More than 30,000 young people have already signed up and the first participants have now started their placements”. Under the leadership of Commissioners Oettinger, Navracsics and Thyssen, the Commission is proposing to allocate €341.5 million to the project over the period 2018-2020, to enable the participation of 100,000 young Europeans by the end of 2020. The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said: “More than just a principle, solidarity is a state of mind that goes to the very heart of what the European Union is about. The Solidarity Corps is that principle personified. I am proud of what the Corps represents and grateful to all those signing up and the organisations providing placements for our young people. The participants on the ground are the ones giving the Corps and European solidarity life”.