Portugal: pastoral service, National Day on “Young people and culture”

The 13th National Day of the Pastoral Service for Culture is due in Fatima on June 3rd and will be about: “Out of the box: young people and culture”. This issue has been chosen in the light of the Episcopal Synod, which in October 2018 is going to reflect on “Young people, faith and vocation”. The document that describes the initiative says that the meeting will be opened at Domus Carmeli, in the morning, by Jesuit father Carlos Carneiro’s opening address. In the afternoon, at the first session, the guest speakers will include Fátima Pimparel, director of the Pastoral Service for Culture in the diocese of Bragança-Miranda, Fernando José Cassola Marques, postgraduate student of IT in the diocese of Aveiro, and father Ricardo Tavares, director of the pastoral service in the diocese of Angra do Heroísmo (Azores). Manuel Pinto and Maria Helena Vieira, lecturers at Minho University, will speak at the second session. The celebration of the National Day, open to any lecturer, trainer and director of youth services at any parish, organisation or diocesan movement, will have its highlight when the “Tree Of Life-Father Manuel Antunes” award will be given to Luís Miguel Sintra, actor and director, “for the great, fruitful contribution given during his long career to the public debate on ethical and social ideas and matters”.