Denmark: Council of Churches, three-year programme promoting “mutual knowledge through religious differences”

Narrowing down the scope of action and focusing work on four main areas: this is the goal of the new three-year programme that the Council of Churches in Denmark has just published after extensive reflection. “We will dissolve some of our working groups with a view to strengthening networking with other ecumenical actors”, the presentation of the programme reads, due to the need to “focus more on our profile and peculiarities” and to “innovate our commitment”. Given the “growing scepticism over religions, both in the new legislation and in the public debate”, more attention will be given to political issues concerning religious communities. Ecumenical dialogue and formation will be prioritised, that is, “mutual knowledge through religious differences” as well as “the ecumenical commitment of the next generation”. Work will be stepped up for the “Danske Kirkedage”, the ecumenical church congresses that take place every three years. Also, we will continue in “our leadership role and commitment to climate change”, in particular by strengthening the “Green Churches” initiative. The Contact Group for Muslims, which has been active since 2008, is dissolved. However, the Council of Churches will continue to play an active role in the Muslim-Christian Dialogue Forum as well as in the forums for Migrants and for Christians in the Middle East, and “cooperation will be strengthened with all religious actors involved” in these areas.