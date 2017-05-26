World Communications Day: Mgr. Viganò, “Pope’s invitation to tell a story with positives and negatives”

“It is not about countering the logic of the bad news with the equally strong but opposing logic of the good news. If the former is aloof from reality, the latter deforms it. The Pope, by contrast, invites us to tell a story made up of positives and negatives, of sin and grace, with a view to moving the eyes, wisdom and heart of the reader, or the viewer, always towards a horizon which can see, or at least point to, paths of hope, without denying the present tragedies”. In an interview with SIR news agency, Mgr. Dario Edoardo Viganò, Prefect of the Holy See’s Secretariat for Communications, comments on Pope Francis’ Message for the forthcoming World Communications Day. The Papal document is entitled “‘Fear not, for I am with you’ (Is 43:5). Communicating Hope and Trust in our Time”. Mgr. Viganò goes on to observe: “The Holy Father often uses images: they are easier to remember and are conducive to reflection. Pope Francis in this sense is not just a great storyteller, but bridges the gap between life and representation, bringing his audience closer to his symbolic world, regardless of their origins or social background. He speaks to the hearts of all: he is able to tear down the veil of distance between people, believers and non-believers, and to stay on the threshold, in dialogue”.