Vatican Media: Mgr. Viganò, “huge restructuring process”. New portal by the end of the year

Next month, on 27 June, the Holy See’s Secretariat for Communications will “celebrate” its second birthday. It is one of the fruits of the reform path called for by Pope Francis. Interviewed by SIR news agency on this matter ahead of the World Communications Day that will be celebrated on Sunday, 28 May, Mgr. Viganò maintains that, in line with Bergoglio’s requests, “there is a need to proceed with resolve without hesitation”. He goes on to talk about a “huge restructuring process, involving some 700 people”, and “the need to find solutions at different levels”. However, he adds, “there are some who are more concerned with keeping their favourable positions than with getting involved to achieve what the Holy Father has asked for. The Gospel is very clear on this: only men and women ‘born from above’, that is, born of the Holy Spirit, can be creative and free”. As regards the launch of the new portal, the prefect explains that it is “a massive and complex work involving engineers, architects, graphic designers, workflow managers… In other words, a myriad of skills in order to design a new, multimedia model which can bring out the best that the history of individual Vatican media outlets can offer. However, we will be able to see only the tip of the iceberg, the interface between the Holy See and the world, even though there is a massive work and many people behind that. When will we be able to see it? We hope after the summer… I would say, with some degree of certainty, by the end of the year for sure”.