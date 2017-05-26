Taormina’s G7: Tusk (European Council), “seven Greats united to face the most urgent problems”. Disagreements with Trump

“Keeping the seven greatest countries in the world united in facing the most urgent matters” is, according to the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, the real challenge of the G7 summit, taking place in Taormina today and tomorrow. Before the start of the two-day summit, Tusk, along with the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, met the press, partly to explain the disagreements with US President Donald Trump that came to the fore at the NATO summit in Brussels yesterday. Tusk firmly insisted that he wants to keep the economic sanctions against Russia that had been adopted after its aggression on Ukraine, explaining that he felt that, in that matter, he was supported by the US President, who was concerned instead about North Korea’s threats. In addition, the president of the European Council pointed out that he wants to lay down a global perspective for the problem of migration, which, in his opinion, “should no longer be the problem of one country or one region”. The goodwill of the G7 towards the poorer countries is proven by some African presidents attending the summit. Taormina’s G7 is also particularly committed to finding a solution to the Syrian conflict, for which, as Tusk said, “Iran and Russia are to be blamed too, as supporters of Assad’s regime”.