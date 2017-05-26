++ Pope Francis: appoints mgr. Angelo De Donatis vicar of Rome ++

Pope Francis accepted the renunciation submitted by card. Agostino Vallini as his vicar general for the diocese of Rome and archpriest of the Pope’s basilica of St John Lateran, and called mgr. Angelo De Donatis, titular bishop of Mottola, so far auxiliary in Rome, to take his place in the same office while also raising him to the archbishopric rank. The news has been given today by the Vatican Newsroom, which included a few biographic details: he was born in Casarano, in the province of Lecce and in the diocese of Nardò-Gallipoli, on January 4th 1954. Firstly, a student at the seminary of Taranto, then in the Pontificio Seminario Romano Maggiore, he studied philosophy at Pontificia Università Lateranense and theology at Pontificia Università Gregoriana, where he graduated in moral theology. He was ordained priest on April 12th 1980 for the diocese of Nardò-Gallipoli and since November 28th 1983 he has been incardinated in the diocese of Rome. In his ministry, he held the following positions: from 1980 to 1983, assistant in the parish of San Saturnino and teacher of religion; from 1983 to 1988, deputy parish priest in the same parish; from 1988 to 1990, clerk in the general secretariat of the Vicariate and deputy parish priest in the parish of SS. Annunziata in Grottaperfetta; from 1989 to 1991, archivist in the Secretariat of the College of Cardinals; from 1990 to 1996, director of the Clergy Office at the Vicariate of Rome; from 1990 to 2003, spiritual director at Pontificio Seminario Romano Maggiore; since 2003, deputy parish priest at San Marco Evangelista al Campidoglio and assistant for the diocese of Rome of the National Association of Priests’ Families. He was member of the Diocesan Presbyterian Council and the College of Consultors. In 1989, he was admitted to the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem as Knight. In Lent 2014, he held the meditations for the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Rome in the titular see of Mottola on September 14th 2015.