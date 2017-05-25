Germany: Berlin, Merkel and Obama at Lutheran Kirchentag on faith, migrants and war

One of the most anticipated events marking the 36th Kirchentag of the Evangelical Church in Germany – the dialogue between German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and former US President, Barack Obama – has just concluded in the presence of a massive crowd of over 70,000 festive people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. During the debate – stimulated by the questions of 4 young people; of Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, president of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany; and of Swiss theologian and president of the Kirchentag, Christina Aus der Au –, Mr Obama renewed an appeal to help refugees by investing in their home countries, and to fight climate change. Mr Obama also called on everyone to counter xenophobia, nationalism, and anti-democratic trends in the world: “To uphold the values that are most important to us, it is crucially important” that we “oppose those who reject such values”. Ms Merkel defended the recent decision to introduce a more restrictive asylum policy, recalling the “dilemma” that arises when Christian compassion has to deal with realpolitik: after receiving many illegal refugees, swift decisions had to be made in Germany on asylum matters, not just sending these migrants to communities or under the assistance of volunteers”. War was another topic addressed. The Kirchentag will continue along the Berlin-Wittenberg axis until 28 May, culminating in a Reformed celebration in the presence of some 200,000 people.