EU-US: meeting between EU representatives and American President Trump. Mr Tajani, “concrete responses on terrorism, peace and jobs”

(Brussels) “The alliance and friendship between Europe and the United States is based on shared values, cultural roots, language and religion. Citizens, on both sides of the Atlantic, are asking us for concrete responses on terrorism, peace and jobs”. The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, said this today upon concluding his meeting with US President Donald Trump. It was a meeting between the representatives of EU institutions and the US administration. Indeed, it was attended by Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson; Secretary of Defense, James Mattis; European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker; European Council President, Donald Tusk; and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini. According to a statement, discussion focused on relations between the European Union and the United States, with particular reference to cooperation on security, defence, the fight against terrorism, international trade, raw materials, and promoting employment. Foreign policy was also discussed, in particular the situation in North Korea. Mr Tajani added: “The creation of new jobs also requires a sound trade policy that guarantees the effective opening of markets through good rules and a level playing field”.