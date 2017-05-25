Comece: conference in Brussels on “Addressing migration at its root causes”

(Brussels) There is time until tomorrow to register for the conference on “Addressing migration at its root causes. How can the EU help to improve the prospects of Africa’s youth?” which will take place in Brussels on 30 May (registrations at www.comece.ue). The event is jointly organised by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), Kolping, Missio Aachen, and the Bertelsmann Foundation. The keynote address by Congolese Bishop François-Xavier Maroy Rusengo will address the “reasons why young people flee their countries of origin”, the organisers explain. It will be followed by a debate with MEP Michael Gahler (Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Pan-African Parliament), Jean-Louis Ville (acting Director for Human Development and Migration), and Christian Hanelt (Middle East Expert, Bertelsmann Foundation) who will inform the discussion with “the current EU initiatives in the framework of the Valletta Action Plan”, a document adopted at the international Summit in Malta in November 2015 dedicated to migration in the context of EU-Africa cooperation during which several pragmatic measures were identified that signatory countries pledged to implement by the end of 2016. Participants will also have an opportunity to visit the Missio truck that hosts a multimedia travelling exhibition aimed at raising awareness among visitors of any age of issues related to migration, reception and social integration.