Pope Francis: audience to Trump. US President: “I will never forget what you said”. “We can use peace”

Vaticano, 24 maggio 2017: Papa Francesco riceve la visita del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump

“Thank you, thank you. I will never forget what you said”. These are the words with which Donald Trump ended the audience granted today by the Pope to the US President, an audience that lasted about half an hour and began with “Thank you so much”, said by the US President – who waited for the Pope a few minutes in the Sala del Trono – as soon as he saw his illustrious guest arrive, in the library of his private office. “It is a great honour”, Trump said to the Pope, as reported by the “pool” of journalists admitted to the meeting. While at first the atmosphere was fairly tense and Trump did not look perfectly at ease while the Pope smiled, it then warmed up: when the delegations were let in, at the end of the private talks, the Pope smiled more and the climate was much friendlier, especially when there were the three of them: the Pope, the US President and the First Lady. Trump’s present to the Pope was a box of books by Martin Luther King”, the US President said: “I think you will like it. I hope you will”. As it happens with any President, the Pope gave Trump the Amoris Laetitia, the Evangelii Gaudium and the Laudato si’: “These are the three books I sent to all Catholics”, Francis said, then he explained to the US President that the subjects of the books are “family life, joy for evangelisation, and care for the common house, the environment”. In addition, as he has done sometimes before, the Pope also gave Trump the medal with the olive branch: “It is a medal by a Roman artist”, he told Trump: “I am giving it to you, for it to be an instrument of peace”. “We can use peace”, Trump replied. Another present that the Pope gave the US President was a copy of his last Message for the International Day of Peace: “I personally signed it for you”, he said as he handed it out. Once the retinue had left the room, the Pope, Trump and Melania stayed a bit longer, and it seems the Pope asked the First Lady if she had tried pizza. “Delicious”, replied Melania, who also told Francis that she would go visit the Bambin Gesù Hospital. Heading for the way out, Trump said “Good luck” to the Pope. The last sentence before the meting with cardinal Parolin and their delegations were: “Thank you, thank you, I will never forget what you said”.