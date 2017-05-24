Pope Francis: audience to Trump, “peaceful cooperation” on peace and support to immigrants, on the agenda of the talks

Vaticano, 24 maggio 2017: Papa Francesco riceve la visita del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump (L'Osservatore Romano (www.photo.va) / SIR)

“Peaceful cooperation” for world peace and support to immigrants. These are the highlights of the audience granted today by Pope Francis to Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, who then met with cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican State Secretary, who was with monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with the States. “During the friendly talks – states a release issued today by the Newsroom of the Holy See –, the good bilateral relations existing between the Holy See and the United States of America, as well as their common efforts in support of life and freedom of religion and conscience, have been much appreciated”. In addition, “peaceful cooperation between the State and the Catholic Church in the United States, committed to serving the populations in the areas of healthcare, education and support to immigrants”, has been wished for. Then, such talks “made for an exchange of views about a few issues that have to do with the latest international news and the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiations and interreligious dialogue, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East and the protection of Christian communities”.