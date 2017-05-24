Fafce: June 1st with the Pope for the 20th anniversary of its foundation. Renard, “family, a model of social construction”

(Brussels) The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (Fafce) turns twenty. The anniversary will be celebrated in Rome, where on June 1st, the Global Day of Parents, there will be a meeting with Pope Francis, as written in a release from the Brussels premises. Born in 1997, Fafce gathers associations from 14 European countries and sits and works at the Council of Europe, the Conference of international NGOs and the EU fundamental rights platform. “Our associations has slowly grown out of a small meeting of a few family associations after the end of the cold war”, explains Antoine Renard, president of Fafce since 2009. The Federation has always tried to “make a contribution to society by submitting proposals that foster European family policies, without infringing on national family laws”. In Rome, Fafce, which is built on the social doctrine of the Catholic Church, will have a moment of solemn consecration “to the Blessed Virgin Mary on the Feast of the Visitation, before having the joy of meeting the Pope”. The family “is a masterpiece of Creation: we hope we can find the inspiration to pursue our efforts in this spirit and to present family relationships as a model of social construction for Europe and for the world”, concluded Renard.