Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, Archbishop of Perugia-Città della Pieve, is the new president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI). The news was given by Card. Angelo Bagnasco at the end of the Mass in the Vatican Basilica. “And now – Card. Bagnasco said – I am honoured and pleased to announce that the Holy Father has appointed Cardinal Bassetti as president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference”.