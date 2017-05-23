Belgium: Euthanasia for the mentally ill. Bishops, “If we cross the border, we’ll undermine the very foundations of our civilisation”

“As bishops, we want to repeat what we have already said about euthanasia”. “We cannot agree for euthanasia to be applied on “non-terminal” mentally ill patients”. “There has been a border, a prohibition applied for long, ever since the origins of man’s life together. If we cross that border, we’ll undermine the very foundations of our civilisation. That is the reason why we are asking for the greatest moderation, and for constant dialogue on these themes”. The Bishops of Belgium spoke after the tempest which has been raging in the last few days after a declaration published last 25 April by the Flemish branch of the religious congregation of the Brothers of Charity; in that declaration, they announced to take “seriously into consideration the unbearable and desperate sufferings of our patients, as well as their requests for euthanasia”.

The declaration was interpreted by several people as openness of the Catholic Church to euthanasia. In a note published yesterday, the bishops wrote: “Social debate on the theme of euthanasia for non-terminal mentally ill patients has been open for long, and the Brothers of Charity of Belgium have recently published a tendency text arousing opposite reactions”.

In Belgium, the Congregation runs 15 hospitals with over 5,000 patients. In their note, the bishops expressed their “deep appreciation for the competence and great care of many people assisting patients with serious and long-term mental disorders”. And they added: “We are aware that caring for these people in such desperate situations may be difficult and delicate”. But that does not mean the Catholic Church may justify the use of euthanasia. “Our point of view – said the bishops in the note – does not mean that we want to abandon the person to sufferings. We are aware that psychic suffering may be immense, and that one person may find himself/herself in total despair, and with no perspectives. However, it is exactly in that situation that we must feel close to that person, without abandoning her/him”. The note supports more accurate use of palliative care.

Finally, the bishops include a series of “fundamental questions” about euthanasia regarding Christian Churches as well as “public debate”: “What makes us human? What is human society? What is the real use of progress?”. In the end, they ask everyone to be moderate, and they support serious dialogue on delicate themes such as euthanasia.