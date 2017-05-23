Attack in Manchester: Walker (Anglican bishop), “Cry and pray. But they won’t defeat us”. Interreligious appeal

“Today is a day to mourn the dead, to pray with their families and with the injured, and to reaffirm our determination that those who murder and maim will never defeat us”. The words used in this morning’s press release by Anglican Bishop of Manchester David Walker are strong and encouraging; he condemned yesterday night’s atrocity during Ariana Grande’s concert, leaving 22 people dead, including children, and 59 injured because of a kamikaze attack. Moreover, the Bishop launched an interreligious appeal “to all the churches throughout Greater Manchester and beyond to make space and time for people who wish to come into their buildings and pray”. “Like other great cities, Manchester is an obvious target for terrorists to choose – said the Bishop – but what makes this latest atrocity particularly dreadful is the deliberate choice of a concert known to attract very young fans”. Bishop Walker also said that “Many lives will be lived out, impacted by this tragedy”, and “There is a proper anger and rage in the face of events like this. Our challenge will be to direct that rage and anger to be a force for good”. “We will rally around the victims and their families. We will unite across our diversity, drawing close especially to any that the terrorists would seek to separate us from. And we will rebuild and repair the damage to our city, as we have done before”, concluded the Bishop of the Church of England.