Attack in Manchester: Card. Vincent Nichols (Westminster), “Keep united in the face of all evil”

“May God, in His Mercy, strengthen and sustain us and keep us firmly united in the face of all evil”: this prayer and hope is the end of the press release of Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, published after the kamikaze attack in Manchester in which 22 people were killed and 60 injured, including children and adolescents. “My shock and dismay– wrote Nichols – at the horrendous killing of young and innocent people in the Manchester Arena, last night, is I know, shared by all people of good will. I know too that Catholics and many others will be praying earnestly for those who have been killed, for the bereaved and for grieving loved ones. We pray in support of all those working so hard in response to this tragedy; the police and security forces, hospital staff, neighbours and friends and for all the people of Manchester”.