Attack in Manchester: Archbishop Justin Welby, “Dark evil will not overcome us”

“Heroic Manchester, dark evil cannot overcome it. We pray for those in sorrow on the hard journey of loss and pain, and for those who protect us”. That was this morning’s tweet by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, on the day after the kamikaze attack in Manchester Arena leaving people dead and injured, including children, immediately after the concert of pop star Ariana Grande.

It has been the worst terrorist attack in Britain since 7 July 2005 in London, when four bombs put by Al-Qaeda on public transport killed 56 people (including the four kamikazes), and 700 were injured. Just two months have gone since 22 March, when a car ran over a dozen of passers-by on Westminster Bridge, a few meters from the British Parliament, with the assailant getting off and attacking a policeman standing guard at the entrance of the building.

Anglican Bishop of Manchester David Walker wrote: “We have already faced terrorist attacks, and the latest will not defeat us”.