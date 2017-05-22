Sweden: Arborelius, Bishop of Stockholm, will be a cardinal. “Our efforts for the unity of Christians have been rewarded”

“It is of course a great joy for our special part of the world to have received the Pope’s attention, but I feel a bit upset!”: these are the words of Anders Arborelius, bishop of Stockholm, posted on the website of the Swedish diocese, after Pope Francis announced he will be appointed cardinal. “We are glad that Sweden and Scandinavia are increasingly part of the Catholic map of the world and that the Catholic Church is increasingly part of the map, here”, added the new cardinal, who went on: “We are glad the Pope rewarded our efforts and our work for the unity of Christians”. “May God fill you with blessing in this mission that I do not know exactly what it involves, thoigh I understand it is a reward as well as a responsibility for the broader Church”. This was said by Karin Wiborn, secretary of the Council of Christian Churches of Sweden, of which card. Arborelius is the deputy president. This year, “the Catholic diocese of Stockholm has left the suburbs”, writes on Wiborn, mentioning the canonisation of Maria Elisabeth Hesselblad in June 2016 and the opening ceremony for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation in Lund. “I dare hope our efforts for the unity of Christians and ecumenism have been a decisive factor for the honour given to bishop Anders”, writes Wiborn, who calls everyone to live “this feast in the awareness that it is also a feast of Swedish Christianity”.