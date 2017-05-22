Sustainable development: Economic and Social Committee, a workshop on UN Agenda 2030. Jahier, “from dreams to reality”

The Agenda 2030 for sustainable development demands “the courage to imagine a new world”. This is “a big challenge for which we must have the ambition to put opportunities and goals before problems. An agenda for which we must be creative and determined, so as to turn an idea into a European positive argument for the sustainable development of the EU”. This was stated by Luca Jahier, president of Group III – Various interests of the European Economic and Social Committee, as he presented the two-day workshop that is taking place in Brussels about the European strategy for sustainable development. A rich panel of speakers, over 30 of them, called to reflect on the Agenda 2030 for sustainable development, an action plan endorsed in September 2015 by the governments of the 193 UN member states. The Agenda includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs. “To accomplish such agenda, we must have the vision and dedication to protect what is beautiful and fragile in this world and get ready for the future”, Jahier stated. “This does not mean we must be naïve, because changing is difficult … We need that vision that can give us the strength to turn dreams into reality”. The issue is addressed from multiple perspectives: economic, social, environmental, cultural. An issue – the one of the conference – that covers the problems of rights, cooperation for development, technological innovation, lifestyles. To follow the event (in English, French, Italian), http://www.eesc.europa.eu/?i=portal.en.events-and-activities-agenda-2030-webstream