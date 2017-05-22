EU Commission: recommendations on public finances. Dombrovskis, “reforms, investments and responsible budget policies”

(Brussels) 2017’s Country-Specific Recommendations, a document today by the European Commission presented, set out guidelines about economic policy for each member state over the next 12-18 months. “Economy in the EU and in the euro-zone is proving to be resilient, but – it states – it is still affected by slow growth in productivity, the aftermath of the crisis, including persisting inequalities, and uncertainty, mainly as the result of external factors”. Therefore, the EU Commission calls the member states “to seize the opportunity to strengthen the fundamentals of their economies by implementing common Europe-wide economic and social priorities: reviving investments, carrying on with structural reforms, and pursuing responsible budget policies”. Deputy president Valdis Dombrovskis states: “Economic trends are positive, overall; therefore, we should seize the opportunity to make European economies more competitive and innovative. Priority should be given to those reforms that can make growth more inclusive and revive productivity. Structural reforms, investments and unfailing attention to responsible budget policies are essential to strengthen and sustain the EU’s economic recovery”.