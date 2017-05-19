+++ Film with Pope Francis: entitled “Pope Francis. A man of his word”, directed and produced by Wim Wenders +++

The first documentary film with Pope Francis as a protagonist is entitled “Pope Francis. A man of his word”. As publicly announced by SIR news agency today, the film-making project, shared with Mgr. Dario E. Viganò, Prefect of the Secretariat for Communications of the Holy See, is produced under the direction of German filmmaker Wim Wenders, who has received several Oscar nominations with the documentaries “Buena Vista Social Club”, “Pina” and “The Salt of the Earth”, and was awarded the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival with “Paris, Texas”, and the Golden Lion at Venice with “The State of Things”. A documentary film in which, for the first time, – SIR news agency reports – Francis, that is, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church, will tell his story directly to the audience. Francis will address topics dear to his heart such as the ecology, migration, consumerism or social justice, by answering questions put to him from the peripheries of the world. Internationally distributed by Focus Features, which is part of the NBCUniversal Group, the film “Pope Francis. A man of his word” is produced by Wim Wenders himself with Samanta Gandolfi Branca, Alessandro Lo Monaco (“The World’s Smallest Army”), Andrea Gambetta and David Rosier (“The Salt of the Earth”). The film production is Célestes Images, Vatican Television Centre, Solares Fondazione delle Arti, PTS Art’s Factory, Neue Road Movies, Fondazione Solares Suisse, and Decia Films.