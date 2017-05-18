Comece: meeting in Mönchengladbach (Germany) on “Living together in Europe: the challenge of integration”

(Brussels) The yearly meeting of social ethic dialogue organised by the Commission of EU Bishops Conferences (Comece) and the National Office for Social Doctrine of the Church (Ksz) will be opening in Mönchengladbach (Germany) this afternoon. The subject is “Living together in Europe: the challenge of integration”. “In 2015 and 2016, over one million migrants arrived in Europe from all over the world, most of them in Germany”, the organisers explain. “These people will stay here in the near future, many will stay forever. So, the refugees and the societies who have taken them in must face the challenge of integration, which is no easy task, not least because of the fear of Islamic terrorism that makes people mistrust Muslim immigrants, who are the majority”. Many key ethical issues are at stake, such as “religious diversity in Europe”, as well as specific social challenges, such as professional integration, matters that will be widely discussed in Mönchengladbach today and tomorrow. The first discussion will be about the background of the challenges of integration in ethical and social terms (Marianne Heimbach-Steins, University of Münster) and in religious terms (Antonius Liedhegener, University of Lucerne). “Church and religious multiplicity in Europe” (Dieter Geerlings, auxiliary bishop of Münster) and “Reform of the European asylum system” (Birgit Suppel, MEP) will be addressed tomorrow. This will be followed by a workshop, during which stories of cohabitation in Europe will be told.