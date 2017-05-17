Spain: youth and vocation, bishops from the south of the country and religious institute superiors meet with a view to the Synod

The meeting of bishops from Southern Spain (Seville, Granada, Almeria, Cadiz and Ceuta, Córdoba, Guadix, Huelva, Jaen, Jerez and Malaga) took place in Cordoba on 16-17 May; the meeting was joined by the senior superiors from the Institutes of consecrated life with seats in Andalusia, or present in there. They focussed on a reflection about youth and vocation, with a view to the Synod on youth of 2018. Debates were introduced by speeches of claretian missionary Father Juan Carlos Martos Paredes, and rector of the theologian seminary San Pelayo, Cordoba, Father Antonio Prieto, who pointed out that vocation is “a gift of God, first of all”, and the vocational pastoral is a “task of the whole ecclesial community”. For this reason, says the note made known at the end of the works, “the places in which one can or should take vocational discernment into consideration are the family, the parish, the school, diocesan novitiates or seminaries, as well as university pastoral, associations and movements”, overcoming “the reluctance hindering or preventing from” dealing with the vocational theme.