+++Syria: Geneva talks, Card. Zenari (nuncio), “let us support all efforts aimed at finding a solution to the conflict”+++

“Let us support all efforts, like Astana and Geneva, aimed at finding a solution to the conflict. Let us pray and strongly hope for peace”. The Apostolic Nuncio to Syria Card. Mario Zenari said this in an interview with SIR news agency on the day on which a new round of intra-Syrian peace talks sponsored by the United Nations begins in Geneva in the presence of the Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura. “Up to the present – the nuncio said -, much ink has been spilled, but unfortunately reality is what it is. Pope Francis does not cease to call for peace and an end to violence in Syria, where fighting is raging in what is the most serious man-made disaster after the Second World War. And this is unacceptable”.