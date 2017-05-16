EU Parliament: Weber (EPP), “Christians persecuted all over the world. must be protected”

(Strasbourg) “The persecution that Christian have to endure all over the world is more and more worrying”: this has been stated by Manfred Weber, head of the People’s Party Group in Strasbourg, as he commented on the fact that tomorrow afternoon the European Parliament, gathered in its plenary meeting, will hold a debate about such subject with the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Federica Mogherini. “Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world. One million Christians had to flee Syria alone. Attacks on churches and communities, as it recently happened in Egypt, are multiplying”. Weber states that the European Parliament “must give a strong message”, so that the communities, that are above all in the Middle East and in Africa, are really protected.