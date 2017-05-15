Portugal: Bishops Conference, pastoral letter, “Fatima, herald of hope”. “Christians working for peace and justice”

To emphasise the importance of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin to the three little shepherds (1917-2017), which had its highlight in the Pope’s visit to Fatima, the Portuguese Bishops Conference (Cep) issued a pastoral letter, called: “Fatima, herald of hope for our age”. “Mary’s message questions our consciences, so that we acknowledge the responsibility we have at this time in history, which is not to give in to indifference when faced with so much pain, to respect the memory of so many innocent victims, and not let our hearts become insensitive to the trivialisation of evil”, the document states. In addition, the bishops wanted to emphasise the value of an event that played a key role in strengthening a feeling of Christian belonging in the Portuguese communities as much as in those across the world. “During the last one hundred years, the pilgrimage to Fatima has reawakened the faith of many lost devotees, has led many hardened hearts to be converted, has restored an ecclesial belonging in many baptised people who had lost their bearings, has made many indifferent people rediscover the Gospel, has left its mark on a religiosity that has shaped the life of our people”. “To be faithful to the charisma of Fatima, Christians must be committed to promoting and defending peace among peoples, to denouncing and fighting today’s challenges, those posed by war, poverty and ethical and religious discrimination”.