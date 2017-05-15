Lithuania: National Catholic Youth Day and beatification of Bishop Matulonius

The beatification of Theophilus Matulonius will take place at the end of the National Day of the Lithuanian Youth in Vilnus: young people will meet from 23 to 25 June to reflect, pray, exchange views and celebrate around the main theme of “The truth will make you free”. The beatification ceremony will take place on Sunday, 25 June. It will be the first one to take place in Lithuania, and will be presided over by Card. Angelo Amato, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The programmes for the two events were drafted by the Bishops during their Plenary Assembly in Vilnus from 9 to 11 May 2017. The Bishops looked at “current issues related to youth ministry”, were briefed about experiences in Lithuania and drew inspiration from international events before deciding to dedicate their next plenary assembly in November to the in-depth analysis of some pastoral aspects also related to the subject of vocations. In the statement released at the end of their plenary, reference is also made to the integration that took place between the Social Council of the Bishops’ Conference and the Justice and Peace Commission to “improve the effectiveness of the Council’s activities and opportunities” as well as to the decision to dedicate the year 2018 to the Mother of God of Trakai, Patroness of Lithuania, coinciding with the celebration of the centenary of the Independence.